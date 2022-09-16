Jharasangam Temple EO suspended for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Sangareddy: The endowment department has suspended the Temple Executive Officer of Sri Kethaki Sangameshwara Swamy Temple Jaharasangam M Srinivas Murthy on the charge of accepting Rs one lakh bribe from a widow of a former temple employee.

According to directions issued by the Endowment department, one Alige Shiva Kumar, who had worked as a watchman in the temple for 10 years, died on August 15, 2021. Seeking an appointment on compassionate grounds, his wife Saloni had approached Srinivas Murthy some seven months ago. As he demanded Rs one lakh bribe, Saloni in a letter written to the higher authorities complained that there was no progress in her appointment even after giving the said amount. Following a thorough inquiry, Commissioner of Endowment Department Anil Kumar has suspended him and directed him to return the Rs one lakh to the woman. Kumar has also instructed the officials to provide employment to Saloni.