Tirumala temple to be closed on October 25, November 8

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:27 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

According to TTD, worship at the hill temple will resume after the conduct of rituals like Suddhi and Punyahavachanam.

Hyderabad: The temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala will remain closed for nearly 12 hours on October 25 and November 8 due to solar and lunar eclipses respectively.

Besides the hill temple, nearly 60 other temples administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams across the country will close down for pilgrim worship on October 25 due to the “Surya Grahan” (solar eclipse) and again for a similar duration on November 8th due to the “Chandra Grahan” (lunar eclipse).

The temple body has declared that the VIP break darshan, SRIVANI trust-linked VIP break darshan, Rs.300 special entry darshan, and all other forms of privilege darshan will remain suspended at the Tirumala temple on October 25 and November 8.

However, the temple body will allow the common devotees for Sarva Darshan during the specified hours on both days.