Jharkhand reports 284 new COVID-19 cases, three fresh fatalities

By | Published: 10:00 am

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,05,224 on Thursday as 284 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 913, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 78, followed by Bokaro (40), Dhanbad (37) and East Singhbhum (29), the official said.

One fresh fatality each was reported in East Singhbhum, Bokaro and Ranchi districts, he said.

The state now has 4,009 active coronavirus cases, while 1,00,302 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 25,320 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he added.