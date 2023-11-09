Jigarthanda DoubleX and Japan are releasing in theaters tomorrow

Telugu film lovers are going to be entertained by two dubbed movie releases from Tamil. Raghava Lawrence's Jigarthanda DoubleX and Japan are set to release tomorrow in Telugu theaters.

Hyderabad: There are no Telugu movie releases this weekend ahead of Diwali on November 12. But Telugu film lovers need not feel sad about that.

Jigarthanda DoubleX is the sequel to the blockbuster first part, Jigarthanda, from the director Karthik Subbaraj in 2014. The film was even remade in Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh by Varun Tej under Harsih Shankar’s direction. Even before the remake, Jigarthanda had a lot of fandom among the Telugu audience.

And so, this time, the makers are releasing the sequel directly in Telugu with a dubbed version. Just like the first part, DoubleX is also set against the backdrop of filmmaking. Another beauty of the film is that it’s set in 1975, which gives us a glimpse at the periodic filmmaking in India. So the Telugu audience will love Karthik’s idea once again, and of course they have the Lawrence-SJ Suryah combo to entertain them throughout the film.

Japan, on the other hand, looks like a fun ride with its promotional stuff so far. Karthi developed an unbelievable fanbase in the Telugu states after his portrayal of Dilli as the best in Lokesh Cinematic Universe so far. Also, most of Karthi’s films have done so well in Telugu to date. The Telugu audience are already well connected to Karthi’s dialect in the film, and they are looking forward to much comedy from the actor. Japan is definitely going to be a one-man show from Karthi.

So what is your pick for this Diwali season? Jigar or Japan?

