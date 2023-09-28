Chandramukhi 2 Review: Just an extended copy but not a worthy sequel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: Chandramukhi 2, starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, is released in theatres today in both Telugu and Tamil. This horror comedy movie is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi from 2005, which is one of the finest films of the genre. Chandramukhi 2 is written and directed by P. Vasu, the filmmaker of the first part.

Chandramukhi 2 is a bit of an extension of the first part (only for two episodes, one in the flashback and one in the present). The rest all look similar, like a photocopy (in terms of script) and a remake (in terms of screenplay). P Vasu did not make a single effort, at least to make the sequel a better one on paper. All the plot points—like a haunting house, an outsider trying to change things in the family, a tragedy flashback for the victim, and the comedy in between to fit the genre—are the same on paper. The only changes Vasu made were fooling the people with a scene extension in the flashback and establishing an enmity between two negative souls.

Chandramukhi 2 is not so great at making it either. The VFX is below par with expectations, as is the production design. Neither cinematography nor editing look great. MM Keeravani is the only man who did the perfect job technically. There are many scenes in the film that look at least worth watching just because of Kreem’s background score.

Talking about the actors’ performances, Raghava Lawrence did not make any impact playing the role of Sengotaiah. But his dance moves in the songs and a bit of screen presence here and there are good. Roping in a great performer like Kangana Ranaut for the role of Chandramukhi is of no use just because of Vasu’s weak script. But you know, Kangana has the best presence anywhere, even in a limited space. Actress Lakshmi Menon is the one to be looked out for sure. All the other actors just fill the screen.

On a whole, Chandramukhi 2 can be called either a remake or a copy film, but definitely not a sequel as it has every element similar, even at the ground level. The film surely cannot drag you to theatres.

– Saki