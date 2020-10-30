JNTU-H online academic review meet from Nov 2 to 4

The directors/principals of affiliated colleges of the university were asked to furnish the information during the online meeting

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has decided to conduct online academic review meetings with all affiliated colleges under its ambit from November 2 to 4.

In a circular issued to all affiliated colleges, the university sought information on branch-wise number of students attending the online classes, branch-wise percentage of syllabus completed, any remedial classes conducted for absent students, anti-ragging activities, readiness for first-year classes from December 1 and virtual lab classes conducted, if any.

The directors/principals of affiliated colleges of the university were asked to furnish the information during the online meeting.

