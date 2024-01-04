JNTU-H students stage protest over imposed curfew, bad food quality

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: Stating that their college imposed curfew on the campus besides poor quality of food being served in the hostel mess, students of JNTU-Hyderabad University College of Engineering held a protest in front of the university gate here on Thursday.

The students alleged that university administration has imposed the 144 Section on the campus and not allowing even a group of five students to discuss their issues. “It looks like curfew has been imposed on the university campus. The university security is not allowing students to discuss any issue on the campus,” a student said.

The students lamented that food served in the mess was infested with insects besides traces of broken glass pieces were recently found in the rice. The girl students also raised objections to the college rule of reaching the respective hostels by 6 pm.

“The classes end at 4.45 pm. Some students go out for coaching, tuition or internships. How can they get back to the hostel by 6 pm? The university took the decision without involving students,” a protesting student said.