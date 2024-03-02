JNTU-Hyderabad secures NAAC A+ grade

Based on the facilities available in the JNTU-Hyderabad, the committee recommended the NAAC to upgrade the university grade from ‘A’ to ‘A+ ’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 10:33 PM

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad secured ‘A+’ grade of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The NAAC committee, composed of experts drawn from different technical institutions, inspected the JNTU-Hyderabad in August last year. Based on the facilities available in the JNTU-Hyderabad, the committee recommended the NAAC to upgrade the university grade from ‘A’ to ‘A+ ’.

Earlier, the NAAC committee had inspected the university from June 26 to 28, 2023 and recommended ‘A’ grade. However, the university officials appealed to the Council to review its decision.

Expressing happiness over the grading, JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy urged the faculty members to strive hard to further improve the grading.

JNTU-Hyderabad Rector Dr. K Vijaya Kumar Reddy also urged the university community to work hard to secure NAAC ‘A++’ grading in the next cycle.