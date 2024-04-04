JNTU-Hyderabad declares results of special supplementary exams held as one-time chance

The results have been hosted on the university’s examination portal and T-sheets are available in the college’s exam portals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 09:01 PM

JNTU-Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad on Thursday declared results of the BTech all semesters special supplementary examinations, which were conducted as a one time chance in December last year.

The results have been hosted on the university’s examination portal and T-sheets are available in the college’s exam portals.

Results of the MBA and MCA 3rd and 4th semester regular/supplementary exams, and MCA 5th semester supplementary exams held in February have also been declared.