JNTU-H to conduct annual fact finding committee inspections in December

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has decided to conduct the annual fact finding committee inspections for the ensuing academic year 2020-21 during December.

All affiliated colleges under the ambit of the university which have submitted online application for affiliation process for the academic year 2020-21, were asked to submit an affidavit stating they will comply with all affiliation norms scrupulously, failing which, disciplinary action will be initiated against the erring Colleges.

The last date for submission of affidavit by the colleges to the university is November 2. The provisional affiliation letters for the academic year 2020-21, will be issued to the colleges subject to submission of the affidavits duly attested, the JNTU-H said, in a circular issued to all affiliated colleges on Tuesday.

