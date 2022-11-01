JNTU-Hyderabad instructs colleges to ensure 20 credits in each semester

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad has instructed all autonomous colleges under its ambit to ensure same total credits – semester, subject and group-wise, with 20 credits in each semester as per the university’s regulations.

Instructing the autonomous colleges to have the same syllabi for mathematics, physics and chemistry etc., for all branches, the university asked colleges not to reduce credits for basic sciences, humanities, social sciences and engineering science courses.

These instructions were issued by the university as it found discrepancies in the course structure, credits, subject titles and the corresponding syllabus followed by various autonomous colleges. As different structures were being followed by the colleges, merit and genuine students had to re-register for the same courses when they transfer to different colleges.

Addressing the issue, the JNTU-Hyderabad has made it mandatory that all university nominated faculty from sciences and engineering groups would be part of the common Board of Studies meetings. “The JNTU-Hyderabad nominees should see that the academic regulations are the same as per the university regulations in terms of total credits semester-wise, subject-wise and group-wise with 20 credits in each semester,” a circular read.

Stating that there would be 160 credits for the BTech programmes, the university made it clear there was no exception of credits and no additional credits were to be studied for the award of UG/PG degrees.

The autonomous colleges were permitted up to 20 per cent deviation in each course as per the R22 course content. While giving flexibility in offering professional elective with pre-requisite courses, open electives, internship, summer training or skill development programmes related to advancements in emerging areas, the university has asked colleges to maintain standard core courses relevant to the branch. The university has also asked colleges to hold skill development, certificate programmes or placement activities beyond regular class hours.

Apart from maintaining a list of detained students due to less internal marks separately in addition to credit detention and attendance detention lists, the colleges were instructed to process semester-wise results under the supervision of the JNTU-Hyderabad examination branch.