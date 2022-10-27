JNTU-Hyderabad to begin BTech classes from November 3

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU) Hyderabad will commence classes for the BTech first-year first semester from November 3.

As per the academic calendar issued by the university, the first spell of instructions for the first-year first semester will be from November 3 to December 28 with first mid-term exams from December 29 to January 4, 2023.

The second spell of instructions are from January 5 to March 2 and second mid-term exams are from March 3 to 9. Students will have preparation holidays and practical exams from March 10 to 16, while the end semester exams are from March 17 to April 1.

In the case of first-year second semester, the first spell of instructions will be from April 3 to June 10 with summer vacation from May 15 to 27. The first mid-term exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to 17 and second spell of instructions from June 19 to August 12 with second-mid exams from August 14 to 19.

There will be preparation holidays and practical exams from August 21 to 26 and end semester exams will be conducted from August 28 to September 9.