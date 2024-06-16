JNTU-Hyderabad warns students over instant protests

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 June 2024, 05:19 PM

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has warned its students of an action if they hold instant protest/rally, which disturbs the healthy academic environment on the campus.

The move by the varsity comes following a recent protest by students who demanded the campus colleges not to withhold their hall tickets over grounds of fee reimbursement delay and mess dues.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the university administration asked students of campus colleges to submit a representation to respective principals related to the academic and hostel issues. They were also asked to give feasible time for the college authorities to resolve any issues.

Asking the principals to address the issues related to students from time to time, the university said if issues were not resolved, students could submit a copy of their representation to the registrar for further necessary action.

“Students are advised not to take any agitation/rally instantly, which causes a disturbance to the healthy academic environment in the campus. If any such incidents take place hereafter in the campus, it will be reviewed seriously, which will come under indiscipline attitude of the student,” the circular read.

However, Rahul Nayak of JNTU-Hyderabad Protection Force that recently held the protest, said the university administration issued a ‘threatening circular’ when students peacefully sought their issues to be resolved. The varsity was violating fundamental rights provided in the Constitution, he added.