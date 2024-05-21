10 State universities get in-charge VCs

Education Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham has been relieved as in-charge VC to Telangana University and appointed VC of JNTU-Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: With tenure of nine universities Vice Chancellors (VCs) ending on Tuesday, the State government has issued orders appointing senior IAS officers as VC in-charge. MA&UD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore will be heading the Osmania University as its VC in-charge.

Education Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham has been relieved as in-charge VC to Telangana University and appointed VC of JNTU-Hyderabad.

The Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens department Secretary Vakati Karuna, Energy department Principal Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania have been appointed as in-charge VCs to Kakatiya University, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University and Telangana University, respectively.

Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Satavahana University will be headed by senior IAS officers Sailaja Ramaiyer, Navin Mittal and Surendra Mohan respectively while Jayesh Ranjan and Nadeem Ahmed were appointed VCs for JNAFAU and Palamuru University respectively.

The State government, which received 1,382 applications for VC position in 10 universities from 312 aspirants, has constituted university-wise search committees for selecting regular vice chancellors. The in-charge VCs will continue till the government appoints regular VCs.