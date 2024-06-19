BRS student wing demands engineering college in Adilabad

The engineering college was sanctioned by the previous BRS government but the current dispensation was not making any move to open the college even after six months.

19 June 2024

BRS student wings leaders arrive at Collectorate to submit a representation to Collector Rajarshi Shah in Adilabad on Wednesday

Adilabad: BRS Vidyarthi (BRSV) wing leaders on Wednesday demanded that the State government establish an engineering college affiliated to JNTU-Hyderabad, in Adilabad. The engineering college was sanctioned by the previous BRS government but the current dispensation was not making any move to open the college even after six months.

They took out a rally in protest of the delay in establishing the college here, with BRSV district president Butti Shiva Kumar stating that the government was not sincere in establishing the college. Though permissions were given to set up the college, no action plan was prepared to realise the facility. He recalled that the previous government had sanctioned the college to provide technical education to local students.

The BRSV announced that it would intensify the stir if the government did not take steps to establish the college at the earliest.