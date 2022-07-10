JNTU, OU postpone exams as Telangana govt declare three days holidays

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of three-days holidays for educational institutions in view of heavy rains announced by the State government, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad intimated all its constituent and affiliated colleges to postpone the B.Tech/B.PharmIVYear II semester regular and supplementary examinations of the university scheduled on July 11 and B.Tech/B.Pharm IV year I semester supplementary examinations on July 12.

The rescheduled dates will be intimated by the university soon. However, the remaining university examinations scheduled from July 16 will be conducted as per the schedule already given.

Osmania University

Osmania University has informed the students that all the examinations scheduled from July 11 to 13 have been postponed, and the rescheduled timetable for these postponed examinations will be made available on OU website in due course of time. As of now the other examinations from July 14 will be held as per the original schedule.

Intermediate

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has instructed all the Government/Private, Aided/Private, Unaided/Co-Operative/T.S Residential/T.S Social Welfare Residential/ T.S Tribal Welfare Residential/ T.S Model/ BC Welfare/ KGBV/ Incentive Junior Colleges to not conduct any classes for students from July 11 to 13 following the government order to declare holidays. The colleges will reopen on July 14.