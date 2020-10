Job alerts from DEET

By | Published: 12:10 am 6:11 pm

Company: SSG Manpower Services

Position: Voice Process

Qualification: Any graduate

Experience: 1 – 5 years

Languages: English and Hindi

Salary: 12k-21k (incentives separate)

Location: Hyderabad (day dhift)

Age: 19- 31

Contact: 7093066805 (Hussain)

Company: Syncreon

Position: US Taxation Executive

Total Req: 150

Job location: Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC & Above

Languages required: English, Hindi & Telugu/ Tamil/ Kannada/ Gujarati/ Marathi/ etc

Salary: Rs 12,000 + Incentives + Dinner + Cab Facility (within 5kms) + etc

Experience: Freshers & preferably females

Contact ID: [email protected]

Company: Cloud Digital Media

Position: Branch Relationship Executive for Credit Cards

Location: Hyderabad

Age: 21-27 years

Qualification: Inter and above

Contact Person: Akshay

Contact No: 9866881431

Company: Ares Technologies

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Fresher /Experienced

Qualification: BPharm/ MPharma (PCI holder)

Contact person: Mounica

Contact No: 8464971245

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required

Contact person: Sreekanth

Contact No: 7780613322

Company: EduRun Group

Position: Customer Support

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Graduation

Experience: Minimum 6 months

Contact person: Priya

Contact No: 8686734814

Company: Bnew Mobiles Private Limited

Position: CCTV Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC and Basic Communication Skills

Experience: 0 – 4 yrs

Contact person: Harish

Contact No: 7337330919

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Non – Voice

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Salary: Rs 9,500 per month+ Incentives

Experience: 0 – 1 yrs

Contact person: Priyanka

Contact No: 8978719518

Company: SBI

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Min 0 – 2 yrs

Contact person: Sindhuri

Contact No: 6305489865

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Telangana & AP

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Mandatory: Bike and Licence

Contact person: Praveen

Contact No: 9676829490

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Non – Voice

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 2 – 4 yrs

Contact person: Rahul

Contact No: 7842294483

Company: Kapston Facility

Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic

Location: Patancheru

Qualification: ITI

Experience: Not required

Contact person: Santosh

Contact No: 8977705686

Company: EduRun Group

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: BPharmacy/MPharmacy

Experience: Freshers or Experienced

Contact person: Priya

Contact No: 9553038828

Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1 yrs

Contact person: Pavan

Contact No: 7799772426

Company: Oliveauto Private Limited

Position: Technician

Location: Visakhapatnam

Qualification: ITI- Mechanical

Experience: Fresher or Experienced

Contact person: Sudha

Contact No: 9642008111

Company: YSK infotech Private Limited

Position: Assemblers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC

Experience: Fresher or Experienced

Contact person: Gayathri

Contact No: 9108181659

Company: HRH Next Services Private Limited

Position: Customer Support Executive

Location: Abids, Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: Fresher or Experienced

Contact person: Venkat

Contact No: 9032003244

Company: Kapston Facility

Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic

Location: Patancheru

Qualification: ITI

Experience: 0 – 4 yrs (Bike mandatory)

Contact person: Sathish

Contact No: 9346499837

Company: Lot Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 0 – 2 yrs

Contact person: Dileep

Contact No: 7330624555

Company Name: VS Management Services

Designation: Cashier & Storekeepers

Location: Manikonda

Qualification: SSC & Above

Contact person: Mounika

Contact No: 9949475447

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: FMCG Sales

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate

Experience: FMCG exp of 1 year

Contact person: Sunil

Contact No: 9160234678

Immediate Joining

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Relationship Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required

Contact person: Soundarya

Contact No: 9949255030

Company: Writer Business Services

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC

Experience: 0 – 4 yrs (Bike mandatory)

Contact person: Venkat & Govardhan

Contact No: 7799349900 / 8639289919

