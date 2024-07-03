Two employees of cash loading company held for swindling Rs 1.25 Cr in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 10:47 AM

Mancherial: Two employees of a cash loading company hired by SBI were arrested for allegedly swindling Rs 1.25 crore here on Tuesday night. Liquid cash Rs 50,000, promisary notes, cheques and bond papers were recovered from them.

Mancherial ACP R Prakash and Inspector R Bansilal said that Bodakunta Mohan from Nelki Venkatapur village in Dandepalli mandal and Renikuntla Purnachandar belonging to Housing Board Colony in CCC of Naspur were apprehended for misappropriation of cash in a phased manner. They were custodian officials of CMS.

Their act came to light when officials carried out an audit and found that Rs 1,25,24,400 were misused by the employees.

The accused persons confessed to stealing cash while loading the funds in ATM kiosks of the SBI for six months. They admitted to sharing it equally. They said that they were absconding fearing their offence would be exposed during the auditing of ATM kiosks held on June 26. They were nabbed when officials of the bank lodged a complaint with police.