Singareni to provide Rs. 30 lakh accident insurance coverage to contract workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 08:48 PM

Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said efforts were being made to provide accident insurance coverage of Rs. 30 lakh to contract workers.

Balram, who held a review meeting on contract workers’ welfare programmes on Tuesday, said the company had already started an accident insurance coverage scheme of Rs. 1 crore for Singareni employees through SBI and union Banks and soon a similar scheme would be implemented for the benefit of contract workers.

Stating that the company was providing medical services to the contract workers in Singareni hospitals, the CMD said efforts were being made to provide them treatment in ESI hospitals.

Efforts were being made to provide medical services to contract employees and their family members through ESI hospitals in Kothagudem and Singareni Thermal Power Stations (STPP), he informed.