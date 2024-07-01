SBI Hyderabad Circle celebrates 69th State Bank Day across all branches in Telangana

Chief General Manager (CGM) Rajesh Kumar donated five vehicles amounting to around Rs 50 lakh to 5 NGOs including Sahrudaya Old Age Home, Heavens Home society, Vivekananda Seva Sangam, Satya Harishchandra Foundation and Cherish Foundation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: State Bank Of India (SBI) Hyderabad Circle celebrated its 69th State Bank Day across branches and offices in Telangana State with fervor and festivity. On the occasion, the SBI organised several CSR activities including tree plantation and awarded winners of competitions held on the occasion of Bank Day.

The SBI also donated Vivekananda Seva Sangham 20 KW solar rooftop solar system, for generation of renewable Solar Power as Sustainable Development goal, Fowler Cots and Mattresses to Satya Harischandra Foundation as support to the Senior Citizens home run by them at Nadergul, Hyderabad.

The CGM also virtually inaugurated new branches at Gandipet, Indresham (Patancheru), renovated / new premises of ACB Narayanpet, ACB Sadashivpet and High Court Branches. The CGM complemented the SBI staff for commitment, tireless efforts and dedication which has been instrumental in Bank’s success.