Telangana: Common Recruitment Board to fill jobs in Universities

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 12:25 AM, Sun - 17 April 22

Hyderabad: Starting this year, not just in the conventional public Universities, recruitment to various posts in the specialised varsities offering professional courses will be done through the Common Recruitment Board for which the State Higher Education Department is chalking out guidelines and modalities.

While there are 15 public universities under the State government, eight are conventional universities and seven are specialised universities: JNTU-Hyderabad, JNAFAU, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

Hitherto, the universities, which are autonomous bodies, conducted their own recruitment of the teaching staff after receiving approval from the government. Without a screening test, a candidate was shortlisted based on merit for an interview by an expert committee. However, this process of the universities got into a legal tangle on several occasions in the past causing inordinate delay in recruitment process. There were allegations of corruption and favouritism in the appointments as well. Now, the centralised common recruitment will weed out such loopholes and make the process transparent.

This centralised recruitment process for the universities is being followed in some States like Bihar. In fact, a State government constituted committee had studied states which were following this model of recruitment and made necessary recommendations.

The first task of the to be formed board will be to recruit over 3,500 teaching and non-teaching posts in these public universities which already got the necessary approvals from the State government. To ensure the best ones take up the job, the recruitment to these teaching posts, particularly the assistant professors, will be done through a common screening test for all the universities followed by the interviews.

“The entire recruitment in the universities from the conduct of screening tests to interviews will be done by the Common Recruitment Board for which guidelines are being prepared. After this, the State government will make amendments to the Legislative Act of each university for taking up recruitment through the Board. Apart from the common screening test, there will be weightage to candidate’s research publications and academic experience for recruitment to teaching posts,” a senior official said.

