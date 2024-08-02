Job calendar: BRSV activists stage protest at Osmania University

The BRSV leaders who burnt effigy of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at NCC Gate said lack of job vacancies in the calendar reflects the government's sincerity towards filling up of vacancies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 10:46 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that the Congress government has once again deceived the unemployed by not spelling out vacancies in the job calendar, the BRSV activists staged a protest at the Osmania University (OU) here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, BRSV State president Gellu Srinivas Yadav said except for dates and qualifications required for the examinations there was nothing in the job calendar.

Stating that details mentioned in the job calendar were of no use to the unemployed, Yadav said the government appears to have released the calendar in view of forthcoming local body elections.