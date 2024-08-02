Govt releases job calendar, BRS calls it betrayal of youth

The BRS demanded a discussion on the subject, which the Speaker refused to entertain, again triggering protests from the Opposition benches, which saw BRS working president KT Rama Rao then leading his party MLAs in a walk out.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 10:29 PM

Hyderabad: Not with a bang but a whimper. The much hyped job calendar for the year 2024-2025 that was released by the State government on Friday in the Legislative Assembly turned out to be in sharp contrast to what was promised, with no number of vacancies specified and with just dates of recruitment tests.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made a statement in the Assembly, announcing the release of the job calendar and detailing the ‘schedule’ for filling job vacancies. However, he did not mention the specific number of jobs to be filled, which in turn triggered fierce protests from BRS MLAs who said the government was cheating the unemployed youth of Telangana.

They then staged a protest in front of the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park opposite the Assembly, but even there, the police swooped down on them, forcibly bringing the protest to a stop and packing them off in vehicles.

The BRS condemned the police excess on legislators, stating that they were treated shabbily while staging a protest peacefully.

Rama Rao, terming it the darkest day in the history of the Telangana Assembly, said Rahul Gandhi had promised two lakh jobs in the first year of the Congress government, but did not live up to the promise. He challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Gandhi to visit Ashok Nagar without security and justify the job calendar released on Friday.

“Let even one unemployed person say that the Congress government gave at least one job in these eight months. All the BRS MLAs will resign then and there,” he said, also criticizing the government for playing a drama by presenting appointment letters for over 30,000 jobs, for which the procedures were actually completed by the previous BRS government.

Pointing out that employment for youth was a major demand during the Telangana Statehood agitation, he said the Congress had presented a ‘bogus’ job calendar to mislead the youth.

“Nine months after Rahul Gandhi promised two lakh jobs, not a single notification has been issued nor has any exam been conducted,” he said, calling the government’s assurances a betrayal.

None of the concerns raised by the unemployed youth with regard to 1:100 selection ratio for Group-1 mains, amendment to GO No.46 or increasing the posts in Groups notifications, were addressed in the job calendar. The government had merely presented a four-page paper in the Assembly which had nothing concrete to offer for the unemployed youth, he said, adding that the government did not even allow any discussion or debate on the issue.

“We were not even allowed to speak for two minutes about two lakh jobs promised for the youth. What is more important than this for discussion in the Assembly?” he asked.

Rama Rao said when the party MLAs protested demanding for a discussion, an MLA who had defected to the Congress was instigated to use abusive language against them even as the Chief Minister enjoyed the drama.

“We are protesting against the government’s betrayal of the Telangana youth, protesting against the government’s abusive language against our legislators and the gutter language used by this motor-mouth Cheap Minister. Never have we seen such a degraded, bankrupt, sadistic Chief Minister. Such sadistic actions will not last long,” he said.

Stating that Revanth Reddy had provoked the youth of the State against the then BRS government to come to power, he said the same person was now betraying them.