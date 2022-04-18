Job notifications for 20,000 police jobs shortly: Harish Rao

Published: Updated On - 12:43 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State Police recruitment board will issue notification for recruiting about 20,000 uniform service jobs in different categories of Police department and other departments.

Addressing the Police job aspirants after inaugurating free coaching for Police job aspirants in Patancheru on Monday, the Minister has called them to put a dedicated effort for next few months to crack the examination. He has suggested them to keep away from all the detractions until the examination is completed. Saying that MLA Patancheru Gudem Mahipal Reddy is spending about 50 lakhs to provide free coaching in association with Sangareddy Police, Rao said that the aspirants will be given coaching for written and physical training besides providing study material.

They will also be served nutritious lunch until the classes were completed. While about 1.35 lakh employees were inducted in different departments of State government, Rao said that they will induct another 91,000 personnel. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Collector Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao, SP M Ramana Kumar, Yerrolla Srinivas, former MLC V Bhupal Reddy, DSP Bheem Reddy and others were present.

