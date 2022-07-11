Joel Chianese extends his stay at Hyderabad Football Club

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Joel Chianese (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad Football Club and Australian attacker Joel Chianese have signed a new contract that will extend the player’s stay at the club till the end of the 2022-23 season, the club announced on Monday.

“I am very excited to be a part of the HFC family for another season. We’ve tasted success and now it’s an exciting challenge to see if we can reproduce that again,” said the 32-year-old after putting pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2022-23 season.

Introduced to the Indian Super League in 2020 by Hyderabad FC, Chianese is now a Champion, having played a crucial role in the two seasons at the club under Manolo Marquez. An ever-reliable player in the squad, Chianese is a trusted overseas option for Manolo, and it is this trust that made it easy for the Australian to extend his stay in Yellow and Black.

“I think Manolo has a way of getting the best out of the Indian players but also managing the foreign group very well. He’s very approachable and that goes a long way to creating a good relationship,” Chianese said, speaking about his bond with the boss.

He already has 31 appearances for the club, where he has registered seven goals and four assists, most of which helped HFC win some crucial points, including the successful 2021-22 campaign.