John, Jacqueliene, Sunny, Raveena advocate for stricter animal cruelty laws

Between February and May, there have been numerous reports of animal abuse, ranging from incidents of animals being run over, thrown from great heights, starved, beaten, and exploited for entertainment purposes.

By IANS Published Date - 27 May 2024, 01:20 PM

New Delhi: Animal abuse has reached a crescendo, with many cases remaining unreported. Ardent animal lovers such as John Abraham, Sunny Leone, and Jacqueliene Fernandez have voiced their opinions and called for “stricter laws” to safeguard the four-legged friends.

The most recent case was reported from a society in Greater Noida, where a stray dog was thrown from the 15th floor of a residential tower. The remains were found outside the building by a resident on May 11.

Bollywood star John Abraham, who is a doting dad to his fur babies, Sia and Bailey, stated that the surge in “cruelty to animals deeply wounds our collective conscience.”

“It’s a stark reminder of the urgency to take action. Let’s unite in vigilance, reporting every instance of animal abuse and supporting grassroots organisations at the forefront of the fight for animal rights,” John told IANS.

Stricter laws must be implemented for the perpetrator, he said.

“Governments must not falter; they must implement stringent penalties to deter perpetrators and invest in comprehensive educational programmes to foster empathy and reverence for all life forms, and we all must do what we can to safeguard our community animals,” he said.

In India, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, outlines punishments for animal cruelty, including penalties such as a maximum fine of Rs 50 for convicted first-time offenders (although the IPC prescribes stronger punishments), according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). However, enforcement of these laws varies, as many cases go unreported.

Actress Sunny Leone said that the alarming rise in animal abuse cases is an affront to shared humanity.

“The government holds the key – it must enforce strict laws that leave no room for impunity. As individuals, we can each play our part by reporting any acts of cruelty to the police,” she told IANS.

Empathy should be taught to children at an early age.

“Children should be taught to be kind to animals to help them grow into adults who will be kind to everyone. Together, we can build a world where every animal is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” she said.

Jacqueliene Fernandez told IANS: “We, as individuals, have a great deal of power to create change by using our voices to stand up for animals by opening our doors to animals in need. The government must also prioritise animal protection by introducing legislation to safeguard animals and ensuring its robust enforcement to build a future where all members of our society, whatever the species, is able to live in peace.”

Actress Raveena Tandon, who is vocal about animal rights, told IANS that, as a society, we must not turn a blind eye when animals are suffering at human hands.

“We must be vigilant neighbours, keeping a watchful eye and speaking out against any form of abuse. By reporting acts of cruelty, we send a clear message: animal abuse will not be tolerated,” she told IANS.

Raveena added: “Research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting others, including humans, so it’s imperative for the safety of all of society – humans and other animals alike – that perpetrators are caught and punished to the greatest extent of the law.”

On how to minimise abuse, Sachin Bangera from PETA India, said: “We collaborate closely with local enforcement agencies, offering rewards, registering first information reports, and mobilising our activist network to identify and apprehend those who hurt or neglect animals.”

“Through our concerted efforts, we leave no stone unturned in holding animal abusers accountable for their actions.”