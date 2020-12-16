Join hands with govt to conserve nature, Indrakaran Reddy tells students

Minister was speaking at the first graduation ceremony of 49 first batch of students of FCRI in Mulug of Siddipet

Siddipet: Forest and Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy has called upon the students of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) to play a vital role in protecting the biodiversity in the State of Telangana after completing their studies.

Addressing the first graduation ceremony after presenting the certificates to the 49 first batch of students of FCRI in Mulug of Siddipet on Wednesday, he urged them to join hands with the government in their effort to conserve nature.

Saying that the Telangana government has designed a plan to improve the greenery from existing 24 per cent to 33 per cent, the Forest Minister said that they have planted 214 crore saplings under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) against the target of 230 crores.

Since the Telangana government is in the need of well-trained professionals in forestry, Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to set up a Forest College. The Minister observed that the Chief Minister has been according great importance to conservation of nature since the formation of the Telangana State.

