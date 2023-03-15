Joju George gets on board for Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s film

Published Date - 06:53 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Joju George, one of Malayalam’s best actors, is the trending superstar of the season. His recent OTT film, Iratta, which was released on Netflix, has been a sensation everywhere. Joju George’s intense performance in a dual role impressed everyone. Many celebrities from different industries congratulated Joju George on the success of Iratta.

Sithara Entertainments, one of the most successful production companies in Tollywood, also congratulated Joju George today, but in a different way, with an announcement attached to their congratulations note.

Sithara Entertainments is producing PVT04, Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s next film. The film is a complete action entertainer, as said by the makers during the announcement of the film. Srikanth N

Reddy is the director for the film. No other major details were revealed regarding the film. Currently, it is known that Sreeleela is the lead actress in the film. Now, Sithara Entertainments comes with another addition to the cast of PVT04 with a major announcement today.

Joju George is going to play a ferocious and ruthless villain in PVT04 opposite Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Joju George’s character is named Chenga Reddy. The makers also released a poster for PVT04 to reveal the looks of Joju George in the film. Joju George is seen lighting a cigar with his right hand and holding a sword in his right. His looks are sharp, intense, and cruel. Along with the announcement for PVT04, the makers also congratulated Joju George on the recent success of Iratta.

