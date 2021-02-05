Jonty Rhodes’ Twitter hacked, Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet surfaces on his account

The hackers posted a tweet shared by Sachin Tendulkar about the farmers regarding the ongoing agitation.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:18 pm

Hyderabad: Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes became a victim of hackers as his Twitter account has been hacked. Rhodes has been popular among Indian cricket fans as he is a regular at the Indian Premier League as support staff.

The hackers posted a tweet shared by Sachin Tendulkar about the farmers regarding the ongoing agitation. After pop star Rihanna’s tweet in support of farmers, the Twitter exploded with many tweeting in support and against Rihanna.

Indian cricketers too took to Twitter slamming the involvement of foreigners in the internal matters of the country. Sachin tweeted saying, “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation.”

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

The same tweet was shared on Rhodes’ account. The former SA great took the screen shot of the account and posted it on Instagram announcing the hack saying, “Appears that my Twitter account has been hacked, never had that before.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonty Rhodes (@jontyrhodes8)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .