Jos Alukkas unveils latest jewelry collection ‘Ivy’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Jos Alukkas Unveils Ivy: Jewellery for the Young.

Hyderabad: Jos Alukkas has unveiled latest jewelry collection ‘Ivy’ at a glittering event held at Mumbai. On the occasion, famous model Rafaella Siqueira introduced the collection in the presence of Jos Alukkas Managing Directors, Varghese Alukka, Paul J Alukka and John Alukka.

Ivy Collection has been conceived and designed with a thorough understanding of the preferences and desires of the youngsters, a press release said. The collection has 18K bright jewels that goes well with daily wear and designed specially and include rings, necklaces and bangles. It also has pendants that are very light in weight.

The Ivy also has ‘Royal For Female’ which is a variety collection that catches attention and has ‘Mother of Pearl’ embedded, apart from dance pendants and appealing dance necklaces. Chairman, Jos Alukkas said, “Ivy Collection has been designed for the young men and women and caters to the changing fashion trends.”

Jos Alukkas has come up with new brands to expand and plans to open 100 new showrooms.

