JP Nadda assures Telangana of adequate supply of fertilisers

This assurance came in response to a letter addressed to him by the Minister for Agriculture Thummala Nageswara Rao, stressing the need to scale up the supply of DAP to the State in view of the growing demand from the Kharif farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 08:05 PM

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda has assured the State of adequate and timely supply fertilisers especially the diammonium phosphate (DAP).

Responding to the request, Nadda wrote to the Minister for Agriculture making it clear that the Centre would ensure supply of all fertilisers in required quantities. The Ministry has been taking stock of the fertiliser stocks in the State from time to time. The State in fact received only 43,000 metric tonnes of DAP as against a requirement of some 1.2 lakh metric tonne during April and May this year. The Minister requested The Centre for supply of at least 80,000 tonnes of DAP in July.