JP Nadda pulls up Arvind and Perala for criticising Bandi Sanjay

JP Nadda has reportedly pulled up Dharmapuri Arvind and Perala Chandrasekhar Rao for their criticism of party State president Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP national president JP Nadda has reportedly pulled up Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and former national executive member Perala Chandrasekhar Rao for their criticism of party State president Bandi Sanjay on the issue of derogatory comments against BRS MLC K Kavitha.

It is learnt that Nadda was also planning to issue show cause notices to both the leaders shortly. Nadda was reportedly very angry with the duo for going to the media on the issue.

He is said to have called the duo over phone and warned them of serious action if they continued to target Sanjay.

Both Arvind and Perala had strongly condemned Sanjay’s comments against Kavitha and asked him to withdraw it. According to a senior party leader, following this, there was divided opinion within the party on the issue, with a wrong message going to the party cadre.

It is learnt that after the Budget Session, the party high command is planning another meeting with the Telangana unit leaders to resolve their internal issues.