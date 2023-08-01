Jr NTR begins shooting an intense water sequence for ‘Devara’

Hailed as a blockbuster in the making and one of the biggest films of 2024, ‘Man of Masses’ Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ has set the audience’s expectations really high.

Published Date - 03:31 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Hailed as a blockbuster in the making and one of the biggest films of 2024, ‘Man of Masses’ Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ has set the audience’s expectations really high. As the excitement for the magnum opus continues to soar, every detail about the film has got cine lovers really invested. Post wrapping up an action-packed schedule of the film recently in Hyderabad, makers are now gearing up to shoot yet another important sequence.

Jr NTR has now started shooting the next schedule of the film which involves a massive water sequence, which will be filmed in Hyderabad itself. Announcing the same on social media, the film’s official social media handle tweeted, “After a short break and some rehearsals to execute the sequence on a massive scale, we are back on sets from today. #Devara (sic).”

Expected to be one of the major portions of the film, the latest sequence is something the audiences have never witnessed the actor perform, which further makes it all the more exciting.

A high-budget spectacle, ‘Devara’ is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. While the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer. Subu Cyril is onboard as the head of art with Sreekar Prasad serving as the editor.

‘Devara’ also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film marks Janhvi’s long-awaited debut in Telugu cinema.