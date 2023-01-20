Jr NTR is ranked first in Oscar prediction list by ‘USA Today’

‘Attention, Oscars! We hope these 10 brilliant performances feel the love at Academy Awards’ reads the headline of the viral article.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 01:51 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ crew is looking to win big at the 95th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, after winning at the Golden Globes. When actor Jr. NTR was listed as the top Oscar contender in an article by the renowned publication ‘USA Today’, the team’s optimism and excitement increased. Soon, #NTRForOscars began trending on Twitter.

Telugu actor Jr. NTR is ranked No. 1 and is described as, “Academy, is it possible to go halfsies on a best actor nod? Because this action-packed musical adventure’s two Indian mega-stars are what makes ‘RRR’ such an audience-friendly powerhouse: Ram Charan’s British army soldier and Rao’s loyal warrior become friends, butt heads as foes and then come back together as a fighting force, with an all-time bromance and an amazing dance-off along the way. If we have to pick, though, the charismatic Rao has the edge for leading an army of wild animals and juggling a motorcycle with ease.”

Jr. NTR is followed by the likes of Tom Cruise (‘Top Gun: Maverick’), Paul Dano (‘The Batman’), Mia Goth (‘Pearl’), Nina Hoss (‘Tár’), Zoe Kravitz (‘Kimi’), Lashana Lynch (‘The Woman King’ and ‘Matilda the Musical’), Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’), Keke Palmer (‘Nope’) and Jeremy Pope (‘The Inspection’).

Tarak’s Twitter followers went berserk and flooded the platform with well-wishes. “Bheem @tarak9999 is ranked #1 in best actor list worthy of @TheAcademy awards by @USATODAY. The Biggest circulated News Paper in America. #NTRForOscars #RRRMovie (sic),” tweeted a fan on Friday.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/movies/2023/01/19/oscars-nominations-10-brilliant-performances-tom-cruise-keke-palmer/11056555002/