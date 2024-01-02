Jr NTR returns from quake-struck Japan

Jr NTR, who spent the last week in Japan, in a post on X said he was "deeply shocked" by the earthquakes in the country.

By PTI Updated On - 03:54 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: RRR star Jr NTR said he had returned from Japan and wished for its swift recovery after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the island country. Jr NTR, who spent the last week in Japan, in a post on X said he was “deeply shocked” by the earthquakes in the country.

“Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan,” the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

RRR, a period action drama also starring Ram Charan, had emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film upon its release in Japan in 2022. The SS Rajamouli directorial had raised over 410 million yen (Rs 24.13 crore approximately) at the Japanese box office.