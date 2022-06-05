Jubilee Hills gang-rape: One more juvenile arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One more person , a juvenile, is arrested by the police in connection with the Jubilee Hills minor girl gang rape case on Sunday.

So far four persons including three juveniles are arrested in the case by the police while one more person is absconding.

The four arrested so far are from among five suspects — three of them juveniles — who allegedly gang-raped the girl in a car after reportedly offering her a lift home when she was leaving a pub in Jubilee Hills post a non-alcoholic party on May 28.

On Friday, the police arrested Saduddin Malik (18), a resident of Puppalaguda in Manikonda, while two more juveniles were arrested on Saturday.