Hyderabad: Ayodhya native kills man for denying to have sex with him

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 March 2024, 03:11 PM

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police arrested a man for allegedly killing a native of Bihar, a week ago in the city.

According to the police, the arrested person Shiva (32), a native of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and resident of Medchal, on February 28 went to Chintal cross-roads where he met one Ramesh Rao, a Bihar native and resident of Jeedimetla.

“Shiva and Ramesh consumed liquor at an isolated spot near HMT Company. Shiva then asked Ramesh to have sex with him to which the latter refused. An argument ensued between both of them and in fit of rage Shiva beat up Ramesh and kicked him leading to his death,” said Jeedimetla Inspector, P Srinivas Rao.

After killing Ramesh, the suspect left the spot. The police who found the body started investigation and tracked down Shiva who on interrogation admitted to killing Ramesh. He is arrested and remanded.