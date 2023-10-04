Jubilee Hills records highest electorate among constituencies in Hyderabad

Charminar is on the bottom of the list with 2,24,065.

Hyderabad: Among the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district, Jubilee Hills with 3,75,430 has the highest electorate while Charminar is on the bottom of the list with 2,24,065.

As per the schedule issued under 2nd Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls, 2023 by the Election Commission of India with reference to 1.10.2023 as qualifying date, all the Electoral Registration Officers of 15 Assembly Constituencies of Hyderabad district have published and the same has been uploaded in the CEO’s website www.ceotelangana.nic.in to facilitate the voters to verify their names.

The Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose requested the voters of Hyderabad district to verify their names in the Final Electoral rolls available in the ERO’s Offices or ECI website https://voters.eci.gov.in or in the

CEO’s website www.ceotelangana.nic.in or by downloading the Voters Helpline App and submit their claims and objections if any in Form-6, Form-7 and Form-8 under continuous updation of voters list.

The claims received in Form-6 before 10 days of last date of nominations will be processed and considered for inclusion in the electoral rolls. For assistance, the voters can contact the Electoral Registration Officer of their Assembly Constituency or Booth Level Officer of your Polling Station or Toll Call Centre toll free No.1950.