Jubilee Hills was Hyderabad’s hottest locality on Wednesday, yellow alert issued

According to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Jubilee Hills emerged as the hottest spot in the city, recording a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 March 2024, 06:25 PM

Hyderabad: As summer begins to make its presence felt, residents of Jubilee Hills found themselves grappling with sweltering temperatures on Wednesday. This year, temperatures have been steadily rising, tad earlier than normal onset of the summer, and the mercury slowly has started inching towards the 40 degree Celsius mark.

According to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Jubilee Hills emerged as the hottest spot in the city, recording a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius. This marks an early onset of intense heat, with the mercury soaring to such heights well ahead of the typical summer months.

Not far behind, residents of Chandanagar also endured the sweltering heat on Wednesday, reminiscent of the peak of summer, as temperatures soared to 39.1 degrees Celsius in the first week of March itself.

The heat extended its grip across various other localities, including Goshamahal, Santoshnagar, Yousufguda, Moosapet, and Rajendranagar, leaving residents seeking respite from the relentless sun.

In light of the soaring temperatures, the Telangana State Development Planning Society has issued a yellow alert for Thursday, warning residents of Hyderabad to brace themselves for further heat. Temperatures across the city are expected to surpass 35 degrees Celsius, with some areas likely to touch a scorching 40 degrees Celsius.

The discomfort extends beyond the daylight hours, with nights turning increasingly sultry. Minimum temperatures have been recorded at 25 degrees Celsius in various areas including Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Falaknuma, Yousufguda, Khairatabad, Goshamahal, and Charminar, creating uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

Hyderabad max temperatures (Wednesday)

Jubilee Hills – 39.2 degrees Celsius

Chandanagar – 39.1 degrees Celsius

Goshamahal – 38.8 degrees Celsius

Santoshnagar – 38.8 degrees Celsius

Yousufguda – 38.5 degrees Celsius

Saroornagar – 38.5 degrees Celsius