Half-day schools in Telangana from March 15

Irrespective of the management, the schools will work half-day till the last working day of the academic year i.e., April 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 08:54 PM

Hyderabad: With the early onset of summer season in the State, the Education department has decided on half-day schools, which will commence from March 15. Irrespective of the management, the schools will work half-day till the last working day of the academic year i.e., April 23.

As part of the half-day schools, the classes will be conducted from 8 am to 12.30 pm.

Students in the government schools will be served the mid-day meal after the classwork. However, in schools that have been designated as SSC Public Exams centres, mid-day meal is provided first followed by classes in the afternoon. Special classes will be conducted for those appearing for the SSC Public Examinations 2024 post lunch.