Junior doctors threaten to go on strike

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association submitted a memorandum to the Director of Medical Education demanding the government address their pending issues.
The association demanded timely release of stipends, release of pending stipends, honorarium for super specialty senior residents, 15 per cent reservation of seats for Telangana students in A.P, improve security at various government hospitals, hostel facilities, new building for OGH and improve infrastructure at government medical college.
The association threatened to go on a strike if swift and favourable resolution is not initiated from Wednesday.