Junior lineman found dead in agricultural field in Suryapet

A liquor bottle and a pesticide bottle were also found beside his body.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:05 AM, Wed - 7 June 23

Representational Image.

Suryapet: A lineman with the electricity department, Polagani Venkateshwarlu, 40, was found dead in Ellaram village of Palekeedu mandal in the district.

His body was found in the agricultural fields on the outskirts of the village. A liquor bottle and a pesticide bottle were also found beside his body.

According to the police, Venkateshwarlu was working as a junior lineman at Nereducherla. He left home on Tuesday morning and did not return.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.