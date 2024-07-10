| Juo Shardhanjali Sahoo Of Ncc Group Hyderabad Has Conquered Mount Kang Yatse Ii At 20505 Feet

JUO Shardhanjali Sahoo of NCC Group Hyderabad has conquered Mount Kang Yatse-II at 20,505 feet

This challenging expedition showcased her exceptional mountaineering skills and unwavering determination and the successful summit is a testament to her rigorous training and the support of the NCC Group Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 05:55 PM

Junior Under Officer, Shardhanjali Sahoo

Hyderabad: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) boys and girls mountaineering expedition to Mount Kang Yatse-II peak was flagged off by Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, DG NCC from New Delhi on May 28.

The team comprised of five Officers, 17 Permanent Instructors and 24 Cadets (12 Boys & 12 Girls) from various NCC directorates and the peak is located in the Markha Valley of the Markha Valley region at an altitude of 20,505 feet.

Shardhanjali Sahoo of 7 Telangana Battalion of NCC Group Hyderabad was part of this tough expedition.

This challenging expedition showcased her exceptional mountaineering skills and unwavering determination and the successful summit is a testament to her rigorous training and the support of the NCC Group Hyderabad, a press release said.

Junior Under Officer, Shardhanjali said the team received 10 days of training at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Pahalgam and Sonmarg.

The team acclimatised at different altitude levels at Leh, Markha Valley, Thachungse and reached the Base on 18 June 24.

Shardhanjali was out of those 10 cadets who summited on Mount Kang Yatse-II in extremely adverse weather conditions on 21 June.

A felicitation function was organised at NCC Group Hyderabad not only to celebrate the success of JUO Shardhanjali but also to compliment her indomitable spirit and never-say-die attitude by Col Anil, NCC Group Commander.

She was presented with a cash award and a memento.