K Kavitha calls for action in Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video case

Backing Rashmika Mandanna, BRS MLC K Kavitha made a post on x (formerly Twitter) and called for immediate action to safeguard women from cyber threats.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:52 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: After Rashmika Mandanna‘s industry colleagues Naga Chaitanya, Mrunal Thakur and Chinmayi Sripaada extended their support to her after she was targeted by a deepfake video, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has also responded to the disturbing incident and supported the actor.

Backing Rashmika, Kavitha made a post on x (formerly Twitter) and called for immediate action to safeguard women from cyber threats.

“Recent deepfake targeting Actor Rashmika Mandanna exposes the alarming ease of narrative manipulation online. Urgent action is needed to safeguard Indian women from cyber threats. I appeal to Hon’ble President @rashtrapatibhvn, Hon’ble PM @narendramodi, Minister of Electronics @AshwiniVaishnaw & @Rajeev_GoI to form a dedicated Parliamentary Committee for comprehensive measures. The time for concrete action is now, rhetorics can wait. @CyberCrimesCyb” (Sic) she posted on her social media handles.

Recent deepfake targeting Actor Rashmika Mandanna exposes the alarming ease of narrative manipulation online. Urgent action is needed to safeguard Indian women from cyber threats. I appeal to Hon’ble President @rashtrapatibhvn, Hon’ble PM @narendramodi, Minister of Electronics… — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) November 6, 2023

Standing firmly behind Rashmika, celebrities and netizens alike have shown great support to the actor seeking strict action against the perpetrators. The likes of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Naga Chaitanya, Mrunal Thakur, Chinmayi Sripaada have posted in support of the actor.

Earlier, in a message to her fans her well wishers, the Pushpa actor shared that she was really hurt by the deepfake video. “Something like this honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused” she posted on her X account.

The recent deepfake video in question video involving actress Rashmika Mandanna has sparked a controversy on social media, with numerous individuals sharing their reactions to it.

The deepfake video in question featured a women named Zara Patel. She uploaded this video on Instagram on October 9.