Controversial Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna ignites social media debate

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:42 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Amidst the rapid advancements in technology, deepfakes have emerged as a topic of growing concern. A recent deepfake video involving actress Rashmika Mandanna has sparked a controversy on social media, with numerous individuals sharing their reactions to it. This issue even captured the attention of renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The deepfake video in question featured a women named Zara Patel. She uploaded this video on Instagram on October 9.

Amitabh Bachan reacted to the deepfake video by expressing his support for the need for a legal framework to combat the deepfakes in the country. His statement read, “Yes this is a strong case for legal.”

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

This is how Deepfake videos are being created.

No one can differentiate between Rashmika Mandana and the original video of Zara Patel, a British-Indian girl on Instagram.#RashmikaMandanna #deepfakevideo#zarapatel pic.twitter.com/O6OBWfXOrF — Sandeep Nirvan (@Sandeepnirvan_) November 6, 2023

🚨 There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India. You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel. This thread contains the actual video. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SidP1Xa4sT — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) November 5, 2023

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Girlfriend.

