Controversial Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna ignites social media debate

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Girlfriend.
Hyderabad: Amidst the rapid advancements in technology, deepfakes have emerged as a topic of growing concern. A recent deepfake video involving actress Rashmika Mandanna has sparked a controversy on social media, with numerous individuals sharing their reactions to it. This issue even captured the attention of renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan.
The deepfake video in question featured a women named Zara Patel. She uploaded this video on Instagram on October 9.
Amitabh Bachan reacted to the deepfake video by expressing his support for the need for a legal framework to combat the deepfakes in the country. His statement read, “Yes this is a strong case for legal.”
yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023
This is how Deepfake videos are being created.
No one can differentiate between Rashmika Mandana and the original video of Zara Patel, a British-Indian girl on Instagram.#RashmikaMandanna #deepfakevideo#zarapatel pic.twitter.com/O6OBWfXOrF
— Sandeep Nirvan (@Sandeepnirvan_) November 6, 2023
🚨 There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.
You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel.
This thread contains the actual video. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SidP1Xa4sT
— Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) November 5, 2023
On the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Girlfriend.