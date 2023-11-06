Controversial Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna ignites social media debate

Monday, Nov 6, 2023
On the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Girlfriend.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 12:42 PM, Mon - 6 November 23
Hyderabad: Amidst the rapid advancements in technology, deepfakes have emerged as a topic of growing concern. A recent deepfake video involving actress Rashmika Mandanna has sparked a controversy on social media, with numerous individuals sharing their reactions to it. This issue even captured the attention of renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The deepfake video in question featured a women named Zara Patel. She uploaded this video on Instagram on October 9.

Amitabh Bachan reacted to the deepfake video by expressing his support for the need for a legal framework to combat the deepfakes in the country. His statement read, “Yes this is a strong case for legal.”

 

