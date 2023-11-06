“Deeply hurt…” Rashmika Mandanna on deepfake video

She expressed her fear and concern about the impact of deepfakes, not only on herself but on everyone. She emphasized the vulnerability that comes with the misuse of technology and the potential for harm that it can cause.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:50 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt message, actor Rashmika Mandanna shared her angst over being targeted by a deepfake video. The video which was spread online, maliciously depicted the actor in a way that was not only untrue but also deeply hurtful.

The actor also expressed her gratitude for her family, friends, and well-wishers, who have been her source of protection and support during this difficult time.

She acknowledged that her experience would have been much harder if she had faced it during her school or college years.

In a call to action, Rashmika urged the community to address the issue of deepfakes with urgency and to take steps to protect individuals from this form of identity theft.

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

A recent deepfake video involving actress Rashmika Mandanna has sparked a controversy on social media, with numerous individuals sharing their reactions to it.

The deepfake video in question featured a women named Zara Patel. She uploaded this video on Instagram on October 9 which was later morphed and shared on other social media platforms.

