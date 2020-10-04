TS govt will bring out multi-faceted personality of PV: Keshav Rao

TRS Parliamentary Party leader said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was instrumental in taking up worldwide celebrations to let the people know how great PV Narasimha Rao was

Hyderabad: TRS Parliamentary Party leader and PV Narasimha Rao Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee Chairman K Keshav Rao has said that the State government will bring out the multi-faceted personality of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao by printing the hitherto unpublished writings of the late Prime Minister.

Addressing the inaugural meeting of centenary celebrations organised by TRS NRI wing in Germany from here, Keshav Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was instrumental in taking up worldwide celebrations to let the people know how great the person was. “Very soon, we will also bring a Coffee Table book incorporating the diplomatic achievements of Narasimha Rao in the words of people of the external affairs world,” he said, adding that the State government during the year-long celebrations will unveil the son of the soil in 360 degrees.

TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh participating in the meeting from Germany said that the former Prime Minister’s speeches in Germany were thought provoking. “His observations on Sanskrit, civilisation, German philosophy and culture goes up to 100 pages and we must publish these articles,” he said. He assured the committee that he will speak with the German government for help to install Narasimha Rao’s statue in that country.

TRS NRI Global coordinator and Celebrations Committee Member Bigala Mahesh said that preparations to celebrate the centenary in America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Gulf have been completed. He said that the aim is to reach out to Telugu people where they were settled and explain to them the greatness of the former Prime Minister. He said that TRS NRI wing is encouraging Telugu people through online petitions.

Speaking in the meeting, Kashyap, the grandson of PV Narasimha Rao, described his grandfather as “Karma Yogi”. He said that his grandfather used to read translated versions of books written in languages such as Spanish and also used to read the original books. ” We must take the books written by PV Narasimha Rao into the people,” he said.

TRS NRI Germany President Aravind Gunta, Mana Telugu Association Vice President Naresh Mesineni , and others participated in the meeting. Several Telugu associations in Germany and other countries watched the programme.

