K Padmaja takes charge as PCCM of South Central Railway

Hyderabad: Senior Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, K.Padmaja, assumed charge as Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of South Central Railway (SCR) at Rail Nilayam here on Thursday.
Belonging to the 1991 IRTS batch, Padmaja is the first woman PCCM on SCR and prior to the present assignment, was working as Chief Transportation Planning Manager.
During her career spanning over 30 years with Indian Railway, Padmaja held several key positions including Assistant Commercial Manager (ACM) in Hyderabad division; Assistant Traffic Manager (ATM) and Divisional Operations Manager (coal & goods), Senior Divisional Safety Officer, and Senior Divisional Operations Manager. At Headquarters, she served as Deputy Chief Operations Manager/Coaching.