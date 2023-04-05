K Raveen Kumar Reddy assumes charge as PCCM of SCR

Hyderabad: Senior railway officer K. Raveen Kumar Reddy assumed charge as Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), South Central Railway (SCR) at Rail Nilayam on Wednesday.

An Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of 1988 batch officer, Raveen Kumar Reddy was prior posted as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Systems, SCR. During his tenure as CAO, Systems, he was instrumental in creating 100 per cent Disaster Recovery (DR) tier III Centre for all passenger, freight, rolling stock, coaching, track maintenance, Human Resource Management Systems on Indian Railways network with full redundancy and latest technology.

Raveen Kumar has varied experience as a policy maker and administrator in the areas of Railway Operations and Infrastructure Planning, Energy and Power Generation and Free trade warehousing zones.

