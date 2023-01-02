Uday Kumar Reddy assumes charge as AGM of South Central Railway

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Senior Indian Railways officer P Uday Kumar Reddy has assumed charge as the Additional General Manager (AGM), South Central Railway today (SCR) on Monday. He earlier held the post of Chief Administrative Officer, Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

Uday Kumar belongs to the 1986 batch of the Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME). He joined Indian Railways on Special Class Railway Apprentice Batch, 1983 in Jamalpur.

He carries a rich working experience, having worked on Eastern Railway, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, South Central Railway and Southern Railway.

Uday Kumar Reddy worked in several capacities in the Indian Railways. Commencing his service as Assistant Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Kharagpur, some of the prominent posts held by him includes Chairman, Railway Recruitment Board, Bengaluru, Chief Workshop Manager, Lallaguda, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchirappalli, Chief Workshops Engineer, Southern Railway; Chief Mechanical Engineer, Southern Railway and Chief Planning Engineer, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

Uday Kumar Reddy underwent several training programs on Leadership and Strategic Management in India and abroad.